'The Pitt' sweeps major drama awards at Critics Choice 2026

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : 'The Pitt' emerged as the winner on the chart list at the 2026 Critics Choice Awards as it took top honours in the drama categories on Sunday night.

The series secured the Best Drama Series award, outperforming popular titles including Alien: Earth, Andor, The Diplomat, Severance and others, marking a remarkable night for the show and its cast.

Lead actor Noah Wyle also won the Best Actor in a Drama Series award for his performance in 'The Pitt.'

While accepting the award, he told the audience it was "beautiful" to receive the honour. He also thanked his wife, Sara Wells, his fellow actors and Warner Bros. before leaving the stage.

Actor Katherine LaNasa added another win for the show by taking home Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Dana Evans. Speaking on stage, she said it was "a joy" to play the character. Earlier in the evening, LaNasa had praised Noah Wyle, calling him "hard to beat" and a "steamroller" during awards season.

While The Pitt ruled the drama awards, The Studio was the top performer in comedy, winning Best Comedy Series.

The night also belonged to the limited series Adolescence, which had a strong run at the awards. The show won Best Limited Series, with actor and writer Stephen Graham accepting the award on stage alongside co-stars Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty.

In addition to the Best Limited Series win, Adolescence also dominated the acting categories. Stephen Graham won Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for his portrayal of Eddie Miller. Owen Cooper received the award for Best Supporting Actor, while Erin Doherty won Best Supporting Actress in the same category.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards were held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, bringing together top actors, creators, and industry professionals to celebrate excellence in film and television.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor