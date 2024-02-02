‘The Railway Men’ director Shiv Rawail to helm Alia Bhatt, Sharvari-starrer spy action film

Mumbai, Feb 2 Director Shiv Rawail, who directed the streaming series ‘The Railway Men’, is set to helm a yet-to-be-titled action film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.

The new film will be a part of the spy-universe which boasts of some of the biggest blockbusters of Hindi cinema including ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

The film will see Alia and Sharvari playing super agents, and it will commence production in 2024.

As per an industry source, director-producer Aditya Chopra is mentoring Shiv Rawail following the success that ‘The Railway Men’ registered.

‘The Railway Men’ which premiered on Netflix, is a historical drama television miniseries about railway workers who saved many lives during the 1984 toxic gas leak at the chemical company Union Carbide India Limited's plant in Bhopal.

The source said: “Shiv‘s debut directorial for YRF, ‘The Railway Men’, is a humongous hit and he is the talk of the town today. He is young and has a brilliant pulse on what the youth would want to consume as entertainment as is evident with the global success that he has delivered under the guidance of Aditya Chopra.”

“Adi is confident that he is the best director to helm the young female-led action entertainer from the YRF Spy Universe that stars Alia Bhatt in the lead with Sharvari,” the source added.

Created by Aditya Chopra, the spy universe kicked off with the ‘Tiger’ franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, beginning with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ and continued with ‘War’, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ and the Salman Khan-starrer ‘Tiger 3’.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor