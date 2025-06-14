'The Raja Saab' makers warn of "strict action" over alleged leaked teaser

New Delhi [India], June 14 : The makers of Prabhas' starrer 'The Raja Saab' have issued a warning to take "strict action" over the reported leak of the film's teaser ahead of its official launch on June 16.

'Raja Saab' is one of the most highly anticipated movies in the Indian cinema industry this year. The horror comedy is directed by Maruthi. The movie is slated to release in theatres on December 5, 2025.

However, in an unexpected alleged breach just days ahead of its official release, portions of the teaser from 'The Raja Saab' have reportedly been leaked and are currently available on the internet.

Taking note of the leaked videos, the film's official handle posted on X that action will be taken against those posting leaked content from the teaser online.

The makers shared a statement on their official X page on Friday, addressing the same.

They wrote, "Strict action will be taken and handles will be suspended immediately if any leaked content from #TheRajaSaab is found. We request everyone to cooperate and stand with us in protecting the experience. Let's celebrate responsibly. Be aware."

'The Raja Saab' is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory. The cinematography of the film is handled by Karthik Palani, while Thaman S composed the music of the movie.

Apart from Prabhas's charming presence, the film's cast includes Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Ridhi Kumar in prominent roles.

The film has been creating a buzz in the entertainment industry ever since its makers released its first-look poster on the occasion of Makar Sankranti last year.

The fans of Prabhas are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor in the horror-comedy genre, contrary to a string of action movies the actor has appeared in over the last few years.

The movie is set to have a pan-India release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

