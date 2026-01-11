The RajaSaab Box-Office Collection: Prabhas Starrer Crosses 100 Crore Milestone On Day 1

Prabhas has once again reinforced his status as one of Indian cinema’s biggest superstars. His latest release, The Raja Saab, which hit theatres yesterday on January 9, 2026, made an instant splash at the box office by crossing the ₹100 crore mark globally on its very first day.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the horror-comedy delivered a record-breaking opening, underlining the sheer pull of Prabhas’ stardom. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the actor has now become the first Indian star to have six different films register opening-day collections of over ₹100 crore worldwide.

The film’s box office journey began with strong paid previews on Thursday, earning approximately ₹9.15 crore across India. On Friday, its official opening day, The Raja Saab added another ₹54.15 crore net domestically, taking the total Indian net collection for the first two days to ₹63.3 crore.

In terms of gross figures, the film earned around ₹75 crore from India alone. Overseas markets also chipped in handsomely with nearly ₹26 crore, helping the film comfortably cross the ₹100 crore global milestone within a day of release.

A major chunk of the earnings came from Telugu-speaking regions, where fans thronged theatres to watch Prabhas in a lighter, more vintage avatar. According to Sacnilk, the Telugu version alone contributed over ₹47 crore in net collections on opening day.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version had a comparatively slower start, collecting about ₹6.15 crore. While respectable, these numbers fall short of Prabhas’ recent action spectacles such as Kalki 2898 AD and Salaar, which opened at ₹198 crore and ₹178 crore respectively. This difference is largely expected, as The Raja Saab belongs to the horror-comedy genre rather than the mass-action space. Mounted on a massive budget of approximately ₹400 crore, The Raja Saab has nonetheless announced itself as a formidable box office force right from day one.