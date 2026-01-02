The RajaSaab Makers Ring in 2026 With New Prabhas Poster, Countdown Begins

The makers of The RajaSaab welcomed the New Year on a high note by unveiling a brand-new poster featuring Prabhas, instantly setting social media abuzz. Along with New Year wishes, the poster subtly marked the beginning of the countdown to India's biggest horror-fantasy.

Director Maruthi took to Instagram to share the poster, which features Prabhas in a stylish avatar alongside female leads, striking a balance between charm and mystery. “Happy New Year, darlings. Next 10 days are going to be a banger,” read the caption, hinting at exciting updates ahead. Fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis and nostalgic reactions, with one fan writing, “Thank you Maruthi sir for bringing back old darling Prabhas.”



Meanwhile, Maruthi recently made headlines at The RajaSaab pre-release event with a bold assurance to fans. Expressing complete confidence in the film, he stated, “If even 1% of you are disappointed—whether Rebel Star fans or family audiences—you can come to my house and question me.” The statement went viral, and fans later surprised the director by sending biryani to his residence as a token of appreciation.

The excitement around The RajaSaab has clearly snowballed into a full-fledged fan celebration. Fans have been actively tweeting, sharing posters, and rallying behind Prabhas as the film’s release draws closer. The buzz online reflects the anticipation surrounding the actor’s return in a fresh genre, with many expressing that they can’t wait to watch the film on the big screen.

Directed and written by Maruthi, The RajaSaab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Prabhas alongside Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Boman Irani. Slated for a pan-India release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, The RajaSaab will hit theatres on January 9, 2026. With fan excitement at an all-time high and online conversations gaining momentum by the day, The RajaSaab is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases of the season.