‘The RajaSaab’ makers unveil first look of Malavika Mohanan on her birthday

Mumbai, Aug 4 On the occasion of Malavika Mohanan’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming movie, “The RajaSaab” shared the much-anticipated first look of the actress from the film.

Taking to Instagram, the makers shared the poster, writing, “Team #TheRajaSaab wishes our dazzling diva @Malavikamohanan_ a very Happy Birthday She’s all set to stun you with her captivating performance #HBDMalavikaMohanan.” In the newly released poster, Malavika exudes ethereal charm in a flowing white saree, standing under the serene glow of a full moon. Surrounded by vintage lamps, drifting mist, and fluttering white doves, the setting casts a magical yet mysterious vibe—capturing the essence of the film's supernatural fantasy theme.

"The RajaSaab" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar. Backed by People Media Factory and helmed by director Maruthi, the film is set for a grand pan-India release on December 5. The film will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

In a recent interview with IANS, the makers of the upcoming magnum opus revealed that the film is nearly complete, with 95 percent of the shoot already wrapped up. Only three songs and a few patchwork scenes remain to be filmed.

Producer T G Vishwa Prasad said, “We have three songs left to be shot. Apart from that, there is some small patch work that will have to be completed. Otherwise, shooting is almost over.” The producer further revealed that The “RajaSaab” will feature world-class visual effects, incorporating advanced computer-generated imagery, including 3D CG, to elevate the film’s supernatural elements.

Meanwhile, on August 4, as Malavika Mohanan celebrated her birthday, Malayalam cinema legend and her ‘Hridayapoorvam’ co-star Mohanlal extended his wishes to her. He also shared a fresh still from their eagerly awaited film, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Happy Birthday, Malavika Mohanan#Hridayapoorvam #August28 #onam2025.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor