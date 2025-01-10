'The Rana Daggubati Show': Season finale to feature uncle-nephew duo with Venkatesh Daggubati

Mumbai, Jan 10 The primary season of "The Rana Daggubati Show" hosted by Rana Daggubati has come to an end. For the finale episode of the talk show, the 'Baahubali' actor was joined by his uncle and legendary actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

The season finale of Prime Video's "The Rana Daggubati Show" enjoyed a star-studded guestlist with Venkatesh Daggubati, director Anil Ravipudi, and actresses Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary. All of them will be seen together in the forthcoming drama, "Sankranthiki Vasthunam".

During the episode, filmmaker Anil Ravipudi dropped a few titbits about Venkatesh’s on-set eccentricities. He revealed, “Venky Sir hesitates only at food.". Rana Daggubati also chimed in saying, “I noticed he’ll not get angry, but gets ‘Hangry’.” He further recalled a Mumbai schedule when he was able to diffuse a tense moment after an extended shoot cut into lunch. The actor said that the usually calm Venkatesh was about to lose his cool when Rana Daggubati announced lunch break.

Later on, talking about "Sankranthiki Vasthunam", Venkatesh remembered, “I was slapped by Aishwarya Rajesh’s character multiple times.” Reacting to this, Aishwarya Rajesh asked, “Sir, has anybody hit you like that before?” To this, Venkatesh replied, “This is my first experience.” Aishwarya Rajesh further spilled the beans saying, “I did slap him very tightly in the film. When I asked if that was painful, Venky sir told me to go on and slap harder, but do it in one take.”

Rana Daggubati has not only hosted "The Rana Daggubati Show" but has also financed it under the banner of Spirit Media. The debut season of the show saw some prominent names from the industry as guests, including Dulquer Salmaan, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Sreeleela, Nani, S.S. Rajamouli, Rishab Shetty, Ram Gopal Varma, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Aishwarya Rajesh, among others. Given the massive success of season one, the movie buffs will be looking forward to the next installments of the talk show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor