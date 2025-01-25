"The Republic Within: Celebrating the Soul of India and Ourselves"

New Delhi [India], January 25 : Tomorrow, as the dawn breaks over our vast and beautiful land, the Republic will come alive in celebration. Across every state, every village, every city, the tricolor will unfurl, carried aloft by the wind as if whispering to each of us, "Remember who you are. Remember what we are." Republic Day is not just a marker of time, not merely a ceremonial occasion. It is a day to reflect on what binds us together as Indians, and it is also a moment to turn inward, to reflect on who we are as individuals. For the Republic of India, in all its diversity, is a reflection of the republics that reside within each one of usour mind, our body, and our spirit.

India is a symphony of contrasts. It is the snowy expanse of the Himalayas and the golden sands of the Thar Desert. It is the emerald fields of the Western Ghats and the shimmering waters of the Brahmaputra. It is the chaotic hum of Mumbai, the poetry of Kolkata, the stillness of Ladakh. And yet, in these contrasts lies our unity. This unity is what we sang of as children in the anthem of the National Cadet Corps:

"Hum sab Bharatiya hain, apni manzil ek hai.

Bikhre bikhre taare hain hum, lekin jhilmil ek hai."

We are all Indians, moving toward one goal. Scattered like stars, we shimmer together.

This song captures something essential about us as a people. It speaks of our individuality and our collectiveness, of our distinctiveness and our shared destiny. We are, each of us, like oil lampsdifferent shapes, sizes, and colorsbut when lit, we illuminate the same room, fueled by the same fire. The light that shines within us is not diminished by the presence of other lights; it is amplified.

It is this light, this inner luminosity, that we must nurture within ourselves, just as we nurture the Republic of India. A republic thrives when its citizens come together in harmony, when every voice, every idea, every perspective finds its place in the larger narrative. The same is true of the republic within us. The mind, the body, the spiriteach has its role, its voice, its value. When they are in harmony, when they work together, we shine brighter, just like those stars in the anthem.

India has always taught the world that unity is not about sameness; it is about harmony. This lesson is beautifully captured in the words of a timeless Urdu poem:

"Tum Ram kaho, woh Rahim kahe,

Dono ki garaz Allah se hai.

Tum deen kaho, woh dharm kahe,

Mansha toh usi ki raah se hai."

You may call Him Ram, they may call Him Rahim, but both seek Allah.

You may say deen and they may say dharm, but the goal is the same path.

Here, in these lines, lies the essence of India. It does not matter what name you give to the divine, nor does it matter what language you speak to express your love or longing. What matters is the emotion, the connection, the shared humanity that binds us all. This philosophy of inclusivity is not an abstract ideal; it is a lived reality in India. It is reflected in the diversity of our festivals, in the coexistence of temples and mosques, churches and gurudwaras, all standing side by side as symbols of faith and fraternity.

"Hai ped ki jad toh ek vahi,

Har mazhab ek ek daali hai."

The tree's root is one, and every religion is but a branch.

What a profound image this createsa tree with one strong root, its branches reaching out in all directions, each unique yet connected to the same source. This is the India that we celebrate on Republic Day. It is an India that recognizes the beauty of its many branches while never losing sight of the common root that nurtures them all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his inspired choice of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"One Earth, One Family, One Future"as the theme of India's G20 presidency, gave voice to this philosophy. Drawn from the Maha Upanishad, these words remind us that we are not just citizens of a nation but members of a global family. This idea, born from India's ancient wisdom, resonates now more than ever. It challenges us to think beyond borders, beyond divisions, and to see the world as a shared home, where every individual, every culture, every faith has a role to play.

And yet, as we look outward, we must also look inward. For the strength of a nation comes from the strength of its people, and the strength of its people comes from the harmony within themselves. Just as our Constitution provides the framework for the governance of India, we must create a framework for the governance of our own lives. The mind must be free, seeking knowledge and understanding. The body must be strong, grounded in health and action. The spirit must be purposeful, guiding us toward meaning and fulfillment. Together, they form the pillars of our internal republic.

This year's Republic Day theme, Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur VikasGolden India: Heritage and Progressreminds us that we stand on the shoulders of giants. Our heritage is a treasure trove of wisdom, resilience, and creativity. It is the light that has guided us through centuries of change and challenge. At the same time, our progress is the beacon that lights the way forward. It is the promise we make to future generations: that we will not only preserve what we have inherited but also build on it, creating a nationand a worldthat is more inclusive, more innovative, and more just.

This dualityheritage and progressis not a contradiction. It is a partnership, a dance between the eternal and the evolving. Just as a tree draws nourishment from its roots while reaching for the sky, so too must we honor our past while striving for new heights. The same is true of the republic within us. We must learn from our experiences, our values, our inner truths, and use them as a foundation for growth.

When we embrace this balance, we not only enrich our own lives but also contribute to the collective strength of our nation. We become, in essence, better citizenscitizens who embody the ideals of the Republic in their daily actions, who see every challenge as an opportunity, and who strive not just for personal success but for collective well-being.

"Rang birange deepak hain hum, lekin mehfil ek hai."

We are colorful lamps, but the gathering is one.

These words from the National Cadet Corps anthem remind us that our differences are not barriers; they are the source of our beauty, our strength, our resilience. When we shine together, we create a light that is greater than the sum of its parts. This is the light of India, a light that has guided us through the darkest times and will continue to guide us into the future.

Tomorrow, as the flag flutters in the wind and the nation celebrates its democracy, let us raise another flagthe flag of our own inner republic. Let it be a symbol of our commitment to growth, to harmony, and to the ideals that have made India what it is. Let it remind us that we are not just individuals; we are part of something greater. We are the heirs of a legacy that spans millennia, and the architects of a future that holds infinite promise.

"Hum sab Bharatiya hain, apni manzil ek hai."

We are many, yet we are one.

As we celebrate this Republic Day, let us honor this truth in all its forms, and let us carry it forward with pride, hope, and unwavering faith in the journey ahead. Let us shine together, like the stars, like the lamps, like the branches of the great tree that is India. For when we do, we not only illuminate our own lives but also light the way for the world. Jai Hind. (ANI/Suvir Saran)

Disclaimer: Suvir Saran is a Masterchef, Author, Hospitality Consultant And Educator. The views expressed in this article are his own.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor