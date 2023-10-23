'The Rock' requests Paris museum to change his waxwork's skin tone

Washington [US], October 23 : Dwayne Johnson, better known as 'The Rock', has asked Grevin Museum in Paris to modify his waxwork's skin tone.

Following the internet's savage mockery of Grevin Museum's waxwork depiction of the actor, Dwayne Johnson took to Instagram to announce that his team would be contacting the institution to request adjustments.

He wrote," For the record, I'm going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France. so we can work on updating my wax figure here with some important details and improvements- starting with my skin colour. And next time I'm in Paris, I'll stop in and have a drink with myself."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CyuCMRXPJk6/

According to the museum's statement to Deadline, the waxwork will be fixed as quickly as feasible.

James Andre Jefferson Jr., a comedian, roasts the statue in a video that Johnson posted. Jefferson claimed that 'The Rock' seemed to be a "pebble," David Beckham, and a member of the UK royal family in the Paris museum.

According to Deadline, in an email, Grevin Museum said "Dwayne Johnson is right and we noticed it and will obviously remedy it as quickly as possible and send him new photos once completed.

"We are waiting for him when he will come to Paris and the Grevin Wax Museum to celebrate that with a cup of champagne."

Ryan Gosling and Lady Gaga are just two of the Hollywood icons who have been turned into wax figures by the attraction.

