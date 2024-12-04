'The Roshans': Docu-series showcases legacy of Hrithik Roshan, his family

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : A docu-series titled 'The Roshans' is all set to explore the story of actor Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, musician uncle Rajesh Roshan and his late grandfather and music maestro Roshan.

The series will provide an in-depth look into the lives of the Roshan family and showcase their significant contributions to Hindi cinema.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Hrithik shared an update about the documentary series. "A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix. #TheRoshansOnNetflix @hrithikroshan @rajeshroshan24 @rakesh_roshan9 @shashiranjan3010," reads the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDJQ9A1S6PJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Netflix and share previously untold stories that shaped our lives," said the Roshan family in a statement shared in the press release, "The platform allows us to reach viewers from across the globe, and it's an honour to showcase our journey to the audience."

Director Shashi Ranjan shared his experience of making the series and said, "Directing this docu-series has been an incredibly rewarding journey. Being invited into the Roshan family's world and entrusted with their legacy is a privilege I am grateful for. It is an honor to bring their story of creativity, courage, and commitment to the world, and having Netflix house the legendary movie family's stories was undoubtedly the only way to go."

Earlier, Rakesh Roshan dropped pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Taking to Instagram, the director shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "Thank you Shahrukh for your love, warmth & contribution to "The Roshans".."

The producers are Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan and the main talking heads include Rakesh Roshan, Rajesh Roshan, and Hrithik Roshan.

Shashi Ranjan has directed and co-produced the docu-series with Rakesh Roshan, featuring candid interviews with industry peers, friends, and colleagues who offer their perspectives on the Roshan legacy.

'The Roshans' will be landing soon on Netflix.

