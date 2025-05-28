The Royals Season 2 Announced: Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Web Series to Make a Glamorous Comeback

Netflix's 'The Royals' received great response from the audience. The chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter was commendable. One of the USPs of the series. The plot and unexpected twists and turns attracted the audience to make this series hit. The makers left the end of the series at the very high-stakes note where Ishaan's character confesses his feelings to Bhumi while Bhumi is silent, leaving a big question mark about what will happen next and this will be soon revealed as the second season is confirmed. Yes, makers have announced the second season of romantic drama.

Netflix shared the post on Instagram confirming the second season of 'The Royals 2'. However, the exact date has not been announced. 'The Royals 2' will come in an even bigger and grander form. The makers have said that there will be new characters and more thrills in the plot. After this announcement, the enthusiasm of the fans of 'The Royals' has increased. The first season of 'The Royals' featured a star cast including Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Chunky Pandey, Udit Arora, Nora Fatehi. This web series received mixed response from the audience and critics. This series is based on the story of kings and maharajas. In which their legacy and dominance are shown.

About 'The Royals'

Ishaan Khatter is seen in the role of Aviraj Singh, the heir to a royal family, and Bhumi Pednekar was seen in the role of Sophia Shekhar, a young and intelligent businesswoman. When these two from two different worlds meet at the beginning, ideological differences are visible between them. But, through the struggle of the mind, they gradually fall in love with each other. This series has a beautiful blend of light humor and romance. There are twists and turns throughout the series. Now, fans are curious to see how the story will progress in the new season and what twists will be seen.