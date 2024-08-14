'The Royals': Zeenat, Bhumi, Ishaan Khatter seek to create royal magic in rom-com series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Veteran star Zeenat Aman, Bhumi Pednekar, Ishaan Khatter, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Milind Soman, Dino Morea are coming together for the series 'The Royals'.

The makers made an announcement about the cast today, August 14.

Taking to its Instagram handle, Netflix posted a video featuring the stars of the series.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the eight-episode modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series will provide a glimpse into the glitter and romance of royal life.

The chemistry between Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter anchors the contemporary Indian royalty rom-com series.

The show is produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. Talking about the series, they jointly issued a statement, "The Royals being our very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun! There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today's startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine. Sparks and insults will fly when these 2 worlds clash, and that has been great fun for us to create and produce!"

Apart from Pednekar and Khatter, Zeenat Aman will be seen in a very special appearance. Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny round out this ensemble.

