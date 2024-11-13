The Sabarmati Report new song 'Tere Mere Darmiyaan' featuring Vikrant Massey, Barkha Singh out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : The new song from Vikrant Massey starrer 'The Sabarmati Report', titled "Tere Mere Darmiyan," is out now.

The song showcases the emotional journey of love, heartbreak, and sacrifice. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Barkha Singh, the track captures the pain of letting go of love to fight for justice.

The song has been composed, sung, and written by Akhil Sachdeva.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DCTSMeSRdju/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' is based on the real-life events of the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra.

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the film's trailer.

The trailer highlights the ideological debate between Hindi speaking and rooted journalists and the west influenced and superior complex of English Reporters in a thought provoking manner with the events unfolding in the background shaping the politics and reporting of the tragic events.

The film stars actor Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna and is helmed by Dheeraj Sarna. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

'The Sabarmati Report' will be out in cinema halls on November 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor