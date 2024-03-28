'The Sabarmati Report' teaser: Vikrant Massey plays journalist probing Godhra train carriage burning

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 : After the success and critical acclaim for '12th Fail', actor Vikrant Massey is all set to come with his next 'The Sabarmati Report'.

The makers on Thursday unveiled the film's teaser.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant treated fans with the teaser video and captioned it, "An event that shook the nation. Turned into an incident that changed Indian history forever. Presenting the #TheSabarmatiReport, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024."

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' offers a glimpse into unknown facts about one of the darkest and more distressing incidents in the country's political history after a coach of the Sabarmati Express, which was packed with Kar Sevaks, was set on fire.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

They go on to break the news of the Godhra carriage burning, claiming it was not an accident but a deliberate attack on Kar Sevaks.

The film goes on to narrate how they face brickbats and frowns from their seniors as they strive to find evidence to back their accusations.

At the end of the teaser clip, Vikrant says, "Haan mein hu Hindi wallah, aur mere jaise iss desh mein crore hai jo Hindi bolte hai. Toh ek din aisa aaega jab Hindi humare pehchan dubara banenge aur tab India banega Bharat (I am a Hindi speaker like crores are in the country. The day isn't far when Hindi will become our identity and India will become Bharat)."

Earlier, the makers also released a video as a homage to those who lost their lives in the Godhra train carriage burning incident.

The film is all set to hit theatres on May 3.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan.

