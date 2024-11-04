The Sabarmati Report: Vikrant Massey, Riddhi Dogra open up about media coverage of 2002 Godhra tragedy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actors Vikrant Massey and Riddhi Dogra recently opened up about their upcoming film 'The Sabarmati Report.'

The movie, which is set to release on November 15, touches on the tragic events surrounding the 2002 Godhra incident and explores the role of journalism during that time.

While speaking to ANI, Riddhi opened up about the theme of the film and shared that it shows how media coverage was done at that time.

"This film is about a tragic incident that happened in our country on February 27, 2002, in Godhra. Our film is related to journalism, and it tries to show how reporting was done at that time and how it should have been done," Riddhi said.

The actress also shared her thoughts about being part of such a meaningful story.

"As an actor, this was the best opportunity for me to share what I feel as a citizen. To be a part of a film that talks about such an important and unfortunate incident in our country, to play a character that represents hope, means a lot to me," she shared.

Vikrant Massey also spoke about the critical issues the film addresses, including the role of journalism during the tragedy.

"This film raises questions not only about the incident but also about journalism. What kind of journalism was done at the time? Why was the truth hidden, and how was it hidden? It shows how one incident in our country changed the political mindset and the atmosphere overnight. Journalism is the fourth pillar of our country, and the film explores what impact it had on the people and the nation," the actor shared.

The film is helmed by Dheeraj Sarna. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

'The Sabarmati Report' was earlier slated to release in May, then delayed to August 2 and now Now, makers have locked the date for its release in theatres on November 15.

