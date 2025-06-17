'The Sandman' season 2 trailer: Tom Sturridge's Dream deals with the fallout of his past

Los Angeles [US], June 17 : 'The Sandman' fans are in for a treat, as the official trailer for the second and final season has been released.

The trailer, released by Netflix, gives fans a first look at what's coming in this much-anticipated fantasy series based on Neil Gaiman's famous comics.

Tom Sturridge returns as Dream, and the new season will be released in two parts. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Volume 1, with six episodes, will premiere on July 3, and Volume 2, with five more episodes, will follow on July 24. A final bonus episode focusing on Dream's sister, Death (played by Kirby Howell-Baptiste), will be released on July 31.

The trailer shows Dream grappling with the problems caused by his past. He must now make tough choices to protect himself, his kingdom, and the waking world. The journey will not be easy, as he faces both friends and enemies, including gods, monsters, and humans.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the official synopsis reads: "To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything."

The cast includes familiar faces like Mason Alexander Park as Desire, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, and Patton Oswalt as the voice of Matthew the Raven.

Other stars in the new season include Jenna Coleman, Donna Preston, Esme Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Stephen Fry, and many more.

Season 2 will cover well-known stories from the comic books, including Season of Mists, Brief Lives, The Kindly Ones, and The Sandman: Overture, as well as popular one-shot stories like The Song of Orpheus and A Midsummer Night's Dream.

