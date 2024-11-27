"The scripting is still going on": Madhur Bhandarkar opens up on 'Wives Of Bollywood' at IFFI 2024

Panaji (Goa) [India], November 27 : Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, known for his films with gripping storylines, shared his experience of being part of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) and discussed his upcoming project, Wives of Bollywood.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "I am very happy to be here. I have been attending for almost 20 or 22 years. I have been involved in various capacities sometimes as part of the standing committee, sometimes as a jury member, and sometimes as the chairman. It's a place where filmmakers from all over the world, as well as different states of India, come together. A lot of good films are showcased here, and it always feels great to be part of it."

With the rise of OTT platforms in recent years, the entertainment industry has undergone a significant transformation. Reflecting on this, Madhur noted, "Many filmmakers feel constrained by the two-hour format of films. That's where web series come in. They allow for a long format, and it's internationally acclaimed. We see it everywhere now. There are many subjects that we think are better suited to web series. Both films and web series will coexist and thrive. A lot of good films are being made, and people are watching them. So, I believe both mediums will complement each other."

Madhur, renowned for films such as Chandni Bar, Page 3, and Fashion, also spoke about his next project, Wives of Bollywood. "I am working on it. The scripting is still in progress. I will develop the subject further and hope the audience continues to shower the same love on my films," he said.

Meanwhile, IFFI 2024, which began on November 20, is showcasing over 180 international films from 81 countries. The festival features 16 world premieres, 3 international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres.

Notably, the organisers have included a tribute programme to mark the 100th birth anniversaries of four Indian cinema legends: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi.

The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) will conclude on November 28.

