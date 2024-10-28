'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' actor Whitney Leavitt welcomes third baby with Connor Leavitt

Washington [US], October 28 : 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' actor Whitney Leavitt confirmed the arrival of her and husband Connor Leavitt's third baby, a boy named Billy Gene Leavitt, reported E! Online.

"We are most excited about having our family complete," their representative said in a statement, noting they welcomed their baby on October 24. "We've always wanted three kids and we're so happy everyone's here now."

During the first season of the docuseries, Whitney surprised her family with the pregnancy news, placing her positive test on a cake.

However, Whitney's surprise method was met with backlash as some called the action unsanitary. However, the 31-year-old responded, "I get how people were like Ew," she said, adding, "Maybe people tried to stay away and not eat the pieces surrounding the test, but the cake was good."

Whitney and Connor's newborn joins elder siblings Sedona and Liam. Regarding whether a fourth child is on the way, she recently hinted that they are done having children, joking to the host Keltie Knight, "Tubes are tied after this."

And that isn't the only major upheaval in her and Connor's lives since 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' premiered in September.

"We'll go out in public and people will come say hi to us, ask for pictures. And I'm like, 'Why?" she continued while speaking at an event last month. "It's like we forget that we just filmed a show and it just blew up bigger than what we thought it would."

Although the couple have gone through a tough phase, Whitney assures fans that the couple are "in a great place."

"It was, like, the most traumatic thing we've gone through in our marriage, and I feel like that was hard to share," she shared, adding, "but we came out stronger in the end, " reported E! Online.

