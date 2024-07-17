'The show is full of surprises': Manav Kaul on 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 : Actor Manav Kaul who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming series, 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper,' opened up about all that has gone into making the show.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Manav, who plays Tribhuvan Mishra said, "The most challenging part for me was ensuring that I don't mess anything up because the story was so well-written. I wanted to bring Puneet's vision to life. There are 9 episodes, and so much hard work from so many people has gone into it."

"At the end of the day, what happens in front of the camera is what people see as the result of everyone's effort. In such a situation, it becomes even more challenging because everyone has worked so hard, and the responsibility falls on us. My responsibility was to portray the character so well that Puneet would say, "Yes, this is my Tribhuvan Mishra," he added.

Further, the actor also spoke about the show's interesting characters and relatable story.

"This show is full of surprises. The characters are so varied that you see a rich tapestry of personalities. It feels like an amazing world, yet it also seems like a story from our own neighborhood," he said.

The trailer of the series was released earlier this month.

In the trailer of the Netflix show, master of mayhem Puneet Krishna and comedic genius Amrit Raj Gupta present a glimpse of the fun in store.

Manav Kaul, Tillotama Shome, Shweta Basu Prasad, Sumit Gulati, Naresh Gosain, Naina Sareen, Faisal Malik and Ashok Pathak feature in the show.

The drama series is about an ordinary man's wild ride through chaos and secrets, as he finds himself in the world of comedic mishaps after he becomes the target of a dangerous gang of halwaais.

It will be out on July 18 on Netflix.

