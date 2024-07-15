'The Show Must Go On': Hina Khan Returns to Work After Breast Cancer Diagnosis (Watch Video)

Popular Tv actress Hina Khan who is known for her role in serials like 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and Kamolika in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2' is currently suffering from breast cancer. Few weeks back actress revealed on social media that she is dealing with stage four of Breast cancer. Hina Khan is constantly updating about her and staying positive in tough time. Now after having chemotherapy Hina Khan has now back to her work.

Actress shared a video of BTS where she was seen wearing wig and doing makeup. In video she showed her marks. She was looking beautiful. In caption she wrote, "My first work assignment after my diagnosis..

Walking the talk is challenging, especially when facing life’s biggest challenges. So, give yourself a break on bad days; it’s okay… you deserve it. However, don’t forget to live your life on the good days, no matter how few they are. These days still hold importance. Accept the change, embrace the difference, and NORMALISE it."



She further added, "I look forward to the good days because I get to do what I love: Work. I love my work. I live my dreams when I’m working, and that is my greatest motivation. I want to keep working. Many people work regular jobs during their treatment without issues, and I am no different. I met a few in these months and trust me it changed my perspective. FYI I am undergoing a treatment, but I am not always in the hospital. So to all you people out thr, Let’s NORMALISE working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you HAPPY. And to all you beautiful people who are battling this disease, Remember, it’s your story; it’s your life. You decide what to make of it. Don’t give up and find what you love doing. Your work, your passion—if you don’t know what it is, invent it. But remember to give yourself the healing you deserve. Coz doing what you love is also Healing. ACCEPT, EMBRACE and NORMALISE IT".

Hina Khan took bold decision and chopped her hair to boy cut. She often post video about her and keeps updated her fans about her wellbeing. other than acting Hina Khan was part of Bigg Boss 11 she was runner up for that season. Also She was part of Khatro Ke khiladi.