'The Signature' trailer: Anupam Kher's 525th film Explores depths of devotion

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 : The trailer of the Anupam Kher-starrer 'The Signature,' directed by the acclaimed director Gajendra Ahire has been released.

The film explores the emotional trials of a devoted husband, essayed by Anupam Kher as he grapples with a life-altering crisis.

Produced by KC Bokadia and Anupam Kher Studio, the film features an impressive cast of Mahima Chaudhry, Neena Kulkarni, Annu Kapoor, and Ranvir Shorey.

'The Signature' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on October 4, offering viewers a heartfelt narrative of love, sacrifice, and resilience.

The film follows Arvind (Anupam Kher), whose life is turned upside down when his wife collapses at the airport just before an anticipated trip.

Despite his limited financial resources, Arvind exhausts his savings in a desperate attempt to save her.

As his children remain indifferent, refusing assistance, he turns to friends for support.

The emotional turmoil escalates when he faces a devastating decision about a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order, leaving viewers to ponder the cost of love and hope.

Anupam Kher shared insights into his character, stating, "In this film, I portray a middle-class man whose deep devotion to his wife drives the story. The evolution of their relationship from partners to friends is what makes this role unique. I aim to reflect the essence of the common man in my performances," as per the statement shared by the film's team.

Mahima Chaudhry remarked on her role, highlighting its emotional weight, "Being part of this film alongside such talented actors was a privilege. My character's support during a critical moment is both moving and relatable."

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5, expressed, "The Signature showcases the strength of the human spirit, and with Anupam Kher marking his 525th film, we are proud to add this exceptional title to our content library."

Producer KC Bokadia added, "With 'The Signature,' we aimed to craft a heartfelt narrative, and the stellar cast has elevated the film significantly. I believe this story will resonate deeply with viewers."

Director Gajendra Ahire also expressed his excitement about collaborating with ZEE5, calling this project a "labour of love."

He praised the cast, particularly Anupam Kher, for their dedication and talent, which he believes have enriched the film.

'The Signature' will be released on ZEE5 on October 4.

