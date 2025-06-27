'The Social Network' sequel in works after 15 years' wait; Aaron Sorkin to direct

Washington DC [US], June 27 : 'The Social Network' fans are in for a treat as their favourite movie is coming back with a sequel. Aaron Sorkin has written a screenplay and is set to direct the follow-up to the film, which was directed by David Fincher in 2010, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Sorkin's sequel will be based on the Wall Street Journal's 'The Facebook Files,' a series of articles authored by Jeff Horowitz and published in October 2021, which further exposed the inner workings of the company.

Actor Jesse Eisenberg starred as Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in 'The Social Network,' but casting has yet to be announced for the sequel. The sequel is currently in development and is being produced by Todd Black, Peter Rice, Sorkin and Stuart Besser, according to Variety.

The original film was a critical and commercial hit, earning 226 million USD at the global box office. It received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

Sorkin's win for best adapted screenplay (the film was loosely based on Ben Mezrich's book "The Accidental Billionaires") was one of three Oscars that the film took home in the following year.

According to Variety, in recent years, Sorkin has openly discussed his intentions of making a sequel. He started floating the idea in 2021, saying, "What has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling," but around this time, he suggested that a sequel would only move forward if Fincher agreed to direct it.

Then, during a live recording of "The Town" podcast last year, Sorkin confirmed that he'd begun writing about the social media company's recent dealings, reported Variety.

In the past interviews and media interactions, Sorkin was more forthcoming about what he was trying to write about: "Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to what they call inside the hallways of Facebook 'the infinite scroll'. There's supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn't. It's just growth," as quoted by Variety.

Sorkin is also known for his adapted screenplay in the critically acclaimed movies like 'Moneyball', 'Molly's Game' and 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'.

'The Social Network' also starred Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake in prominent roles.

