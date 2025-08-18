The Steady Rise of Avinash Tiwary: From a Promising Newcomer to an In-demand Star

Avinash Tiwary’s journey from a quirky character in Tu Hai Mera Sunday to becoming a director’s favourite is a testament to his dedication and craft. His portrayal of Qais Bhat in Laila Majnu not only captured the hearts of his on-screen love interest but also earned him a devoted fan following. The re-release of Laila Majnu in theatres served as a reminder of his powerful screen presence, turning the film into a box-office success.

Following that, his roles in Bulbbul and Ghost Stories further solidified his ability to adapt and shine in diverse roles. Despite limited screen time in The Girl on the Train, he made a lasting impact, showing his versatility even when the script didn't give him much room.

With Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Bambai Meri Jaan, Avinash showcased his range by portraying complex characters shaped by circumstance rather than nature, bringing a raw energy to his gangster roles. This ability to seamlessly shift between characters is a key part of his appeal, evident in Sikandar Ka Muqaddar where his character became pivotal to the plot.

In Madgaon Express, he further demonstrated his charm and comedic timing, transitioning into a more light-hearted role, while The Mehta Boys highlighted his emotional depth in portraying a strained father-son relationship. Through these varied roles, Avinash has crafted a niche for himself as an actor who continually surprises audiences, disappearing into his characters so deeply that he often becomes the role itself.

His quiet rise in the industry reflects a steady commitment to his craft, marked by a depth of character exploration that is both visible and invisible at the same time.