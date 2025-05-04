"The summit is excellent opportunity to showcase creativity": Ashutosh Mohle on WAVES 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Ashutosh Mohle, Joint Director at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), talked about the WAVES 2025 and shared that it is an "excellent" opportunity to showcase creativity.

While speaking to ANI, he said, "In WAVES 2025, you have seen PM coming, and we had a lot of exhibitions here where you can feel the creativity around us. You can see the new startups have a lot of budding activity there. The new startup is coming with many solutions through the media and entertainment domain, and they are reducing the cost of production. They are working on more innovative bills to give you entertainment."

Mohle set the tone with a succinct overview of WAVES, underscoring its vision of nurturing startups in the media and entertainment space and providing a national platform to scale up their ideas.

He added, "The summit is an excellent opportunity to showcase the creativity and see how it has become a university in four days. We have so many master classes. We have so many sessions where people, not only from startups but from the creation domain, have learned a lot of things, like sessions from the giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon, where the startups and other creators were told how they can use generative AI in increasing their content visibility, the reachability. Waves has given up complete university-type material to all..."

WAVES 2025, the flagship startup initiative under the World Audio-Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) being held in Mumbai, is a promising intersection of innovation, entrepreneurship, and investment.

Sandeep Jhingran, Chief Growth Officer, Internet and Mobile Association of India (IMAI), expressed satisfaction with the initiative's promising response.

"We received over a thousand applications. Thirty of them pitched directly to investors and over half of them are already in active conversations," he revealed, emphasising that such efforts are essential to give focused attention to media and entertainment startups.

Investor voices added further perspective to the transformative potential of the initiative.

Rajesh Joshi, Venue Partner from Warmup Ventures, reflected on his personal journey from being a startup founder to becoming an investor.

"Life has come a full circle...We're now speaking with 11 startups," he added.

Mustafa Harnesswala, founder of CABIL, highlighted the traditional reluctance to fund this space."Many shy away from investing in media and entertainment. WAVES is shifting that mindset. We're now working on creating a dedicated angel network for M&E, and even exploring global linkages through collaborations with international governments."

The panel also fielded questions from the media, offering insight into the evolving startup landscape.

When asked how investors differentiate meaningful content, Rajesh cited the example of "Giggle," a startup app creating a platform that helps avoid cyberbullying and sexual content, calling it a benchmark for responsible innovation.

On gender representation, Sandeep acknowledged the limited participation of women entrepreneurs.

"We're committed to doing better. In the future editions, we hope to see more women entrepreneurs coming in," he added.

Expanding on the event's format, Sandeep Jhingran shared that 30 startups were given one-on-one pitching opportunities in two days; Mustafa Harnesswala emphasised the need for monetisation strategies for content creators, stating that initiatives like WAVES help bridge that gap.

