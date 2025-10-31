‘The Taj Story’ Public Review: Audiences hail Paresh Rawal starrer as ‘clean, factual and thought-provoking’

Mumbai, Oct 31 “The Taj Story,” which hit the theatres today, has received an encouraging response from audiences who have lauded the film for its balanced storytelling, strong performances, and factual approach.

Contrary to earlier apprehensions surrounding its content, viewers have unanimously stated that there is nothing controversial in the film. Many cinegoers came out appreciating the way the story has been told and called it a thought-provoking and educational experience. Lauding the movie, one moviegoer told IANS, “I liked The Taj Story a lot. It is very factual and the best part is that there is nothing controversial in it. It’s presented in a very healthy way. Paresh Rawal was very good. Overall, it gives you perspective and makes you think. It’s just a point of view, not propaganda.”

Another audience member echoed the same sentiment, adding, “The Taj Story is a very good, clean, and well-made film. It’s based on facts, evidences, documentary proofs. There is nothing controversial about it. I recommend everyone to watch it because the Taj Mahal is the seventh wonder of the world — it’s important to know its truth which has been hidden for years. Paresh Rawal’s acting was exceptional.”

Viewers also praised the direction and screenplay, calling the film gripping and informative. “The film is very good, very different, and hard-hitting. It’s beautifully presented and keeps you engaged throughout. Historically, it shows how unaware we’ve been. Acting-wise, dialogue-wise, and script-wise, it’s excellent. Paresh Rawal is amazing in his role, and Namit Das and Zakir Hussain—all performed brilliantly. The young director has done a fantastic job,” said another viewer.

Another audience member shared, “We loved the film. The arguments and facts presented are very strong. It brings our history to the forefront. The end could have been better, but overall, it’s a good film, and people should watch it to know the facts.”

With glowing reviews from the public and praise for Paresh Rawal’s stellar performance, “The Taj Story” appears to have struck the right chord with audiences.

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, “The Taj Story” features Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh, and Namit Das.

