'The Taj Story' teaser: Paresh Rawal declares war against "intellectual terrorism"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14 : Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal has waged a war against "slavery of intellectual terrorism" in the teaser of his upcoming film, 'The Taj Story.'

The official teaser for the film was unveiled on Thursday, showing Rawal leading a strong argument inside the courtroom.

"After 79 years of Independence, are we still a slave of Intellectual Terrorism?" the makers have strongly raised the question, coinciding with Independence Day eve.

A social drama focused on India's historical background, the film's narrative sparks discussions on a topic that has hounded the country for decades.

"Who really built the Taj Mahal? Was it Shah Jahan, or does history hide another truth? The film dives into this contested narrative, blending social commentary with a re-examination of historical facts, ensuring it will be as thought-provoking as it is dramatic," the maker said, as per the release.

"The Taj Story is positioned as a hard-hitting social drama that fearlessly raises one of the most provocative questions of our times," the release added.

Written and directed by Tushar Amrish Goel, 'The Taj Story' features a talented ensemble of actors like Paresh Rawal, Zakir Hussain, Amrutha Khanvilkar, Sneha Wagh and Namit Das.

Made under the banner of Swarnim Global Services Pvt. Ltd, the film is produced by CA Suresh Jha.

The film will hit theatres across the country on October 31, 2025, promising to ignite a conversation and reframe the way viewers perceive both history and freedom.

The 'Heri Pheri' star announced 'The Taj Story' in May last year, along with a poster. He also confirmed the film will go on the floors from July 2024.

Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal was recently seen in Sonakshi Sinha starrer 'Nikita Roy.' Besides 'The Taj Story,' he also has 'Welcome To The Jungle' and 'Bhoot Bangla' in the pipeline.

