'The Thursday Murder Club' trailer: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley set out to find a murderer

Washington DC [US], August 9 : Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie starrer 'Thursday Murder Club' trailer is finally out.

Based on the book by Richard Osman, the trailer introduces senior crime busters not content to just play bridge or engage in idle gossip for leisure.

"If any harm comes to my friends, I will personally be laying a dozen blood-red roses on your coffin," says Helen Mirren, who plays the role of ex-spy Elizabeth, at one point in the trailer that introduces Richard Tennant as a villain.

The series is underpinned by veteran actors like Kingsley in the role of ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, Brosnan portraying ex-union activist Ron and Imrie performing the role of ex-nurse Joyce.

The star-studded cast for the Netflix series includes Naomi Ackie, Daniel Mays, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Tom Ellis, Jonathan Pryce, Paul Freeman, Geoff Bell, Richard E. Grant and Ingrid Oliver.

'Thursday Murder Club' is set to stream on Netflix from August 28.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix-Amblin co-production is directed by Chris Columbus from a screenplay by Katy Brand and Suzanne Heathcote.

'The Thursday Murder Club' is the latest project to be produced as part of Netflix and Amblin's film partnership, which also includes the upcoming Carry-On, starring Jason Bateman and Taron Egerton.

Columbus and Jennifer Todd serve as producers on The Thursday Murder Club, while Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, Jo Burn and author Osman are executive producers.

