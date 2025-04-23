The Time When India Got its ‘Darling’ Superstar! Celebrating 15 years of Prabhas' Darling!

It was in 2010 when the romantic comedy Darling released on the big screen and won the hearts of the masses. While the film arrived with a heartwarming story, the chemistry between Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal shone throughout, making audiences fall in love with them. Today, the Prabhas-starrer has completed 15 years, and it’s a perfect moment to reminisce about the love and entertainment the film delivered to its audience.

Directed by A. Karunakaran, Darling follows the story of Prabha, played by Prabhas, who prepares to meet Nandini, played by Kajal Aggarwal, his childhood friend, at a reunion party organized by his father. However, things take a turn when Nisha, played by Shraddha Das, the daughter of a gangster, falls in love with him. The film received immense love from the audience and went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

Moreover, the audience adored Prabhas' performance and affectionately bestowed him with the title of ‘Darling’, a name that still persists today. The film showcased Prabhas’ charm at its best and is undoubtedly a milestone in his journey to becoming a Pan-India superstar. Today, Prabhas reigns over the Pan-India film slate and is one of the biggest superstars in the nation, with a massive fan following and several blockbusters to his credit.