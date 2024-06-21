"The timing couldn't have been better": Rajkummar Rao on doing cameo in Vinod Rawat's 'Pushtaini'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Actor RajKumar Rao, who is set to make a cameo appearance in the upcoming film 'Pushtani' said he has known its lead actor and director Vinod Rawat since their theatre days in Delhi.

"Our pockets were empty but our eyes were full of dreams," RajKumar recalled as he spoke about the journey towards their respective careers in the entertainment industry.

Vinod Rawat, known for his work as an acting coach on several notable films, including Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' and 'Super 30,' as well as 'War' and 'Fighter,' marks his directorial debut with 'Pushtaini.'

In 'Pushtaini' RajKumar will be seen playing a star guiding a newcomer on set, a role he sees as an opportunity to champion compelling storytelling.

"I am happy the film is releasing now in theatres, at a time when Hindi cinema is already witnessing the audience embracing content-driven stories with wide arms. The timing of Pushtaini couldn't have been better. It's the time to win, to dream and I'm happy that Vinod's work will now reach a wider audience, including some youngsters in some theatre groups, who must be dreaming to make it big. Follow your heart, your passion will guide you home," Rajkummar said in a statement.

'Pushtaini,' co-written by Rita Heer, premiered in South Asia at the 2023 Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Produced by Lotus Dust Pictures and VinRaw Films, 'Pushtaini,' will release in theatres on June 21.

