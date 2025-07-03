'The Traitors' grand finale: "Innocents" Uorfi Javed, Nikita Luther emerge as winners

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3 : After weeks of drama, strategy, and suspense, the finale of The Traitors finally aired on Thursday, and it came with a twist no one saw coming.

Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther were crowned the winners of Season 1, taking home the trophy and the prize money.

The show, known for its mind games and betrayals, ended with Uorfi and Nikitaboth 'innocent' playersoutsmarting 'traitors' Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha. While Purav had been seen as one of the most honest and steady players on the show, he was voted out in the final round table.

The show began with 20 celebrities from across Bollywood, television, and social media, all gathered in a grand palace. Among the participants were Maheep Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Raj Kundra, Ashish Vidyarthi, Karan Kundrra, Lakshmi Manchu, Apoorva Makhija, Raftaar, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Sufi Motiwala, Sahil Salathia, Jannat Zubair, Elnaaz Nourozi, Harsh Gujral, Janvi Gaur, Uorfi, Nikita, and Purav.

The twist? Three of them were secretly chosen as "traitors" by the show's host, Karan Johar. The rest had to figure out who the traitors were through daily challenges and heated roundtable discussions, where they voted out suspected players.

In the end, it was Uorfi and Nikita who cracked the game, exposing the last remaining traitor, Harsh Gujral, in a gripping final episode. The two walked away not only with the cash prize but also with major respect for their strategic gameplay.

Meanwhile, seeing the success of The Traitors, the makers had earlier planned to renew the show for a second season. Recently, Prime Video announced that it has greenlit a second season of The Traitors, following the breakout success of the Indian adaptation of the BAFTA and Emmy Award-winning global format.

Season 2 is currently being developed.

