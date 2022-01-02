'The Umbrella Academy' to return with Season 3 in 2022

Los Angeles, Jan 2 Streaming giant Netflix is teasing the upcoming third season of 'The Umbrella Academy', the superhero series based on the comics of Gerard Way and created for Netflix by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater.

A series of posters on the main characters was counted down today on Twitter, the first signs of the show's imminent arrival, although Netflix said in November that it would be returning, reports deadline.com.

No exact date has been set for the third seasona¿s release, but it is promised for 2022.

The series revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted sibling superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death and the threat of an imminent apocalypse.

Producers include Borderline Entertainment, Dark Horse Entertainment, and Universal Cable Productions.

The cast includes Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Cameron Britton, Mary J. Blige, John Magaro, Adam Godley, Colm Feore, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland and Kate Walsh.

