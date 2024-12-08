The Wheel Of The Time Season 3: Teaser and release date revealed

Mumbai, December 8, 2024 —Prime Video has unveiled the teaser for Season 3 of its fantasy series "The Wheel of Time" along with its release date.

The third season will premiere globally on March 13, 2025. The teaser was revealed at the Thunder Stage at CCXP24 in São Paulo, Brazil. Showrunner Rafe Judkins and cast members Josha Stradowski (Rand al'Thor) and Madeleine Madden (Egwene al'Vere) participated in a panel, sharing a fun and insightful conversation with hosts Aline Diniz and Ikaro Kadoshi.

They previewed the series' upcoming action and shared what's in store for many fans' favorite characters. The teaser showcases a changing world, where the Shadow’s roots have taken hold and the battle between Light and Dark has become so consequential that Moiraine (series star Rosamund Pike) and Egwene will stop at nothing to keep from losing Rand to the darkness.

The show is an adaptation of the fantasy book series ‘The Wheel of Time’ written by Robert Jordan, in which a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor, learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save the world … or break it. The Wheel of Time turns, and the Last Battle approaches.

The season two ended at a point where Rand reunites with his friends after defeating Ishamael, at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn.

But in Season Three, the threats against the Light are multiplying: the White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon, including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike (Saltburn, Gone Girl) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as al’Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor and Zoë Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al’Meara.

