'The Wheel of Time' season 2 trailer released

Los Angeles [US], July 19 : The trailer for the second season of 'The Wheel of Time' is out.

This trailer finds the show’s beloved characters facing the deadly threat of the growing darkness, and gives a sneak peek at the introduction of fan-favourite book characters such as Elayne Trakand, Aviendha, and Lady Suroth. Action-packed battles and Easter eggs also abound throughout the trailer, which features over two minutes of previously unreleased footage.

The second season of 'The Wheel of Time ' is based on the second novel in Robert Jordan’s epic book series, The Great Hunt, as well as some elements of the third novel, The Dragon Reborn. It was filmed in the Czech Republic, Morocco, and Italy, and stars Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl, I Care a Lot) as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney (Criminal Minds) as Lan Mandragoran, Josha Stradowski (Gran Turismo) as Rand al’Thor, Zoe Robins (Power Rangers Ninja Steel) as Nynaeve al'Meara, Madeleine Madden (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Egwene al'Vere, Marcus Rutherford (Obey) as Perrin Aybara, Donal Finn (Rogue Heroes) as Mat Cauthon, and Ceara Coveney (Young Wallander) as Elayne Trakand.

The Great Hunt begins September 1, but your hunt begins now. Watch the Official Trailer for #TheWheelOfTime season 2, and see what you can find… pic.twitter.com/j92wZS7pSS— The Wheel Of Time (@TheWheelOfTime) July 19, 2023

The trailer left fans excited.

"Woah...can't wait," a social media user commented.

"It looks so interesting," another one wrote.

Season 2 of the series will premiere on Prime Video on September 1. The series is a co-production with Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios.

