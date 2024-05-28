'The White Lotus' Walton Goggins says his experience on Season 3 is "All very meta on every level"

Washington [US], May 28 : Walton Goggins, one of the new cast members for HBO's The White Lotus Season 3, is keeping quiet about his character and storyline, but he shared his thoughts on the experience, according to Deadline.

"It's all very meta on every level," Goggins told in a recent interview. "We're guests checking into a hotel playing guests checking into a hotel. We spend all this time togethe, whether we like it or not, eating breakfast, lunch and dinner. We work where we stay. I went to a lot of the places where we're filming now, the same streets and sandy beaches," he said. "I have come so far in my life and been healed on a number of levels. I am so grateful for this moment and the path I've been walking."

Besides Goggins, the Season 3 cast includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Dom Hetrakul, Tayme Thapthimthong, Milos Bikovic, Christian Friedel, Morgana O'Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Aimee Lou Wood, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Sam Nivola, along with Season 1's Natasha Rothwell.

Season 3 of The White Lotus is set in Thailand and will feature a new group of guests at another White Lotus resort.

The first season of The White Lotus, which aired in July 2021 and was set in Hawaii, earned 20 Emmy nominations in 13 categories and won ten awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series.

The second season, set in Sicily and premiering in December 2022, received 23 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and won five awards, such as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Coolidge and Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series.

Created, written, and directed by Mike White, The White Lotus is executive produced by White, David Bernad, and Mark Kamine.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor