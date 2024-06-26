'The Witch' prequel series set to explore dark origins in Ottoman Greece

Washington [US], June 26 : Antenna Group has announced the greenlight of a prequel series to their groundbreaking Greek drama 'The Witch,' (titled I magissa in Greek) expanding the narrative universe of the acclaimed period piece set in Ottoman-occupied Greece.

As per Deadline, the revelation came during a screening hosted by George Levendis, Managing Director of Antenna Greece, at NATPE Budapest.

'The Witch' has captivated audiences as the largest production of its kind from Greece, showcasing in its debut season a tale of intrigue and supernatural mystery set in 1817 Mani.

The series follows Theofano (Elli Tringou), a young woman with prophetic visions that intertwine with a missing child and stir accusations of witchcraft, all against the backdrop of looming civil unrest.

Season two of 'The Witch,' confirmed to be a prequel, will delve into the origins of its protagonist's mystical abilities.

As per Deadline, director Lefteris Charitos, who returns to helm the new installment, emphasised the challenge and novelty of expanding upon the established narrative while introducing new characters and exploring darker themes of black magic.

Nick Christoforou, Chief Content Officer at Antenna Group, reflected on the ambitious scale of the production, noting the complexity of recreating historical settings and staging large-scale scenes that set new benchmarks in Greek television.

He highlighted the series' popularity with the primetime ratings and how the series concluded its first season with a highly anticipated finale.

Charitos underscored the prequel's significance, stating, "It's like a new series in a way. In this season, we will explain how the protagonist of 'The Witch' obtained her gift. There's black magic, and it's dark," according to a statement obtained by Deadline.

'The Witch' produced by JK Productions and Antenna Studios, has also gained international recognition, with plans for global distribution facilitated by Antenna Studios.

Season two is slated to premiere in 2025.

