"The world will miss you": Anupam Kher pays tribute to friend, co-star Mukul Dev after his demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Actor Anupam Kher expressed grief on the unexpected demise of his co-star and friend Mukul Dev.

The 'Son of Sardaar' actor Mukul Dev, known for his work across Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television, passed away at the age of 54 on Saturday.

Anupam Kher shared a video from his Instagram handle expressing shock and disbelief at actor Mukul Dev's sudden demise.

"It's unbelievable. It's so sad. Even the definition of sad is small. He was a very lively person. We spent a lot of time together in 'Chaar Din Ki Chandani', even after that, because we became friends, we used to talk on the phone," said Kher.

The 'Tanvi The Great' director recalled Mukul Dev's cheerful nature while paying tribute to him.

"Rahul Dev, his brother, his family... What can I say? It's very sad. He was a wonderful human being. He always used to laugh. And he used to tell me, Khair, what else will you teach me? He used to say, I will learn acting, but teach me something about life. I don't know what he thought that I know a lot about life. Mukul Dev, my friend. It was too early for you to go, but the world will miss you. You know, when we find out about someone unexpectedly, the whole world reacts to it," said Anupam Kher.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the actor.

Ajay Devgn, who worked with Mukul in Son of Sardaar, took to his Instagram story to express his shock. Along with a picture of Mukul, Ajay wrote, "Still trying to process it... Mukul It's all too soon and sudden. You had a way of making everything lighter, even on the heaviest days. Om Shanti."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who shared screen space with Mukul in the 1996 film Dastak, called him a "brother in spirit."

"It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young," he wrote on X.

"Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again, Om Shanti," he added.

Mukul Dev featured in several television shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kasshish, Ssshhhh...Phir Koi Hai, Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, and others. He also worked in popular films like Yamla Pagla Deewana, Son of Sardaar, R... Rajkumar, and Jai Ho. His last film is Son of Sardaar 2, which has not been released yet.

Meanwhile, the circumstances surrounding his death, including the cause, are yet to be ascertained.

