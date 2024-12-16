"The worst news for every artist": Malini Awasthi on Ustad Zakir Hussain's demise

New Delhi [India], December 16 : The world of music is mourning the loss of Ustad Zakir Hussain, widely regarded as one of the greatest and most influential Tabla players in history. The legendary musician passed away at the age of 73 due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease.

Folk singer Malini Awasthi expressed her sorrow, calling it "the worst news" for every artist and highlighting the immense legacy Ustad Zakir Hussain has left behind.

"His passing is heartbreaking. For every artist, this is the worst news. What remains are his memories and the stature he has provided to his art form," the folk singer told ANI.

Several other tributes have poured in from across the globe, honouring the life and contributions of the maestro.

Another heartfelt tribute came from folk singer Maithili Thakur, who spoke about her family's deep admiration for Ustad Zakir Hussain. "We all were shocked at this news. My brothers who are connected with Tabla and I used to watch his videos a lot and read about his life journey. I never met him, but I have heard a lot about him. His life achievements are very inspiring. I will miss that I could never meet him in person," she told ANI.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, who represented the family.

Ustad Zakir Hussain, born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, was the son of the legendary tabla player Ustad Alla Rakha.

From a young age, Zakir showed prodigious talent, inheriting the rhythmic genius of his father. His skill and devotion to the tabla were unparalleled, and he quickly rose to international fame.

Hussain's musical career spanned both traditional and contemporary genres, and his innovative performances and soulful compositions earned him admiration worldwide.

