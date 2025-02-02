Theatre artist Naam Tel Tsur represents Israel at Kathakar festival underscoring cultural ties

New Delhi [India], February 2 : The theatre actress Naama Tel Tsur represented Israel at the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival which was held from January 31 to February 2, underscoring the cultural relations between the two nations.

Kathakar festival has been taking place since 2011 in collaboration with UNESCO and the Indian Ministry of Culture. This international festival is dedicated to preserving and celebrating the ancient art of storytelling, the Israel Embassy in India said in a press release.

This year, Naama Tel Tsur, a renowned storyteller from the Galilee took the stage with her unique and impactful storytelling performances. In the course of three days at the festival, the Israeli actress presented five stories which were inspired by her experience in theatre, folklore, and spoken-word performances.

Naama who is known for integrating nature and narrative into her storytelling also conducted workshops in forest settings, where she explored the connection between environment, self-expression, and community engagement.

Reflecting on her participation in the Kathakar International Storytellers Festival, Naama said she was honoured to bring Israel's storytelling tradition to the festival.

"Storytelling transcends boundaries, uniting cultures and hearts. I am honoured to bring Israel's storytelling tradition to Kathakar, where we celebrate the power of stories to connect and inspire people from diverse backgrounds," she said.

Israeli artist Naama is the developer of the "Tribal Playback" method, a unique storytelling technique that encourages audience participation and emotional connection.

She is also a key member of an Arab-Jewish theatre ensemble that performs in both Hebrew and Arabic languages. It helps in bridging communities through shared narratives.

"Naama's participation at Kathakar 2025 underscored the growing cultural collaboration between Israel and India. The Embassy of Israel in India said that it is delighted to support this cultural exchange and is pleased to have been part of such an engaging and enriching experience at Kathakar," the Israel Embassy stated.

