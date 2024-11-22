"Theatre Holds Special Place In My Heart": Pankaj Tripathi Named Festival Ambassador for Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024

Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi, celebrated for his impactful performances and deep connection to the craft of acting, has been appointed as the Festival Ambassador for the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 (ARM '24). This prestigious international theatre festival, the largest of its kind in Northeast India, will run from 22nd November to 5th December 2024, celebrating the rich cultural heritage and creative talent of Arunachal Pradesh. Pankaj will be attending this festival along with his wife Mridula. Pankaj Tripathi's journey in the performing arts began in the small village of Belsand in Gopalganj, Bihar, where he honed his skills through street plays and theatre (rangmanch). His passion for the art form led him to the National School of Drama (NSD) in New Delhi, India's premier acting institute. Over the years, Tripathi has become one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema, earning widespread acclaim for his versatility and authenticity.

Reflecting on his appointment as Festival Ambassador, Pankaj Tripathi shared, "It’s a great honor for me to be associated with the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav 2024 as its Festival Ambassador. Theatre holds a very special place in my heart, as it was my first teacher, my first love in the performing arts. I owe everything I am today to the lessons I learned on the stage and the passion I developed for storytelling during my early days in Gopalganj, performing street plays and rangmanch." He further adds, "To see a festival like Arunachal Rang Mahotsav celebrating the power and beauty of theatre, especially in the culturally rich and vibrant region of Arunachal Pradesh, is inspiring. This platform not only honors the traditional and contemporary performing arts of the region but also provides a dynamic space for artists from across the world to collaborate and showcase their work. I am particularly excited about the festival’s emphasis on Arunachal’s oral folklore traditions, martial art forms, and local performing arts, which are an essential part of our cultural fabric. The fusion of these traditional elements with modern theatre practices makes this festival a unique and transformative experience. I believe theatre has the power to connect people, transcend barriers, and create a deeper understanding of our shared humanity. I look forward to witnessing and celebrating the magic of performances at ARM '24."

Through the ultimate support and blessings of Honourable Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein and our chief patron, we could organise this festival. The Arunachal Rang Mahotsav, now in its second edition, is spearheaded by Riken Ngomle, Assistant Professor of Acting at NSD, and made possible by the patronage of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the support of Arunachal Tourism. This 15-day festival will feature a wide array of performances, including proscenium theatre, street plays, and intimate stage productions, showcasing both national and international talent. With a mission to celebrate Arunachal’s artistic spirit, the festival will present performances inspired by the region’s rich oral traditions, local dance, and martial arts, creating a unique blend of traditional and contemporary art forms.



