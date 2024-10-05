Theft at MT Vasudevan Nair's House in Kerala; 26 Sovereigns of Gold Reported Missing

A theft has been reported at the home of acclaimed writer MT Vasudevan Nair on Kottaram Road in Nadakkave, Kozhikode. Authorities say that 26 sovereigns of gold have been stolen. The incident was discovered after MT's wife, Saraswathi, filed a complaint with the Nadakkave police. An investigation has since been launched.

The theft is believed to have occurred between September 29 and September 30 while the couple was away. The family noticed the gold ornaments missing during a recent check of their almirah.

There were no signs of forced entry or damage to the almirah, leading investigators to suspect that the thieves used a key that was kept nearby. This has raised concerns that someone familiar with the family may have been involved.

Initially, it was thought that the gold might have been stored in a bank locker, but a subsequent check revealed otherwise. The stolen items included three necklaces, bangles, earrings, diamond earrings with a locket, and an emerald-adorned locket. Police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the culprits