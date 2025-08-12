"Their kindness, their genuineness..": Travis Kelce compares his girlfriend Taylor Swift to mom Donna Kelce

Washington DC [US], August 12 : NFL star Travis Kelce compared his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to his mom, Donna Kelce, and talked about the similar traits between them.

"Their kindness, their genuineness, their ability to say hello to everyone in the room," Travis said of their shared traits, adding, "Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic," reported E! News.

"I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building," he continued. "I've seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard."

Travis also noted that his romance with Taylor, which they debuted in September 2023, feels like a "regular" relationship.

"When there is not a camera on us, we're just two people that are in love," he said, adding, "It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out, but I would say that it's as normal of.... It happened very organically, even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked," reported E! News.

"When I say it was so organic, we fell in love just based off the people we were sitting in a room together with," he explained. "We are two fun-loving people who have the morals to appreciate everyone for who they are. We share all those values...," reported E! News.

Meanwhile, singer Taylor Swift has announced her much-awaited 12th studio album titled 'The Life of a Showgirl' hours after posting a mysterious countdown on her website.

The announcement of comes just after Travis Kelce revealed on Instagram that Swift would be appearing as a guest on his "New Heights" podcast, hosted alongside his brother Jason.

