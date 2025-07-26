Their legacy lives on, says actor Mohanlal as he pays tribute to Indian Army bravehearts on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Chennai, July 26 Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal on Saturday paid tribute to the bravehearts from the Indian Armed Forces who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation on the occasion of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Taking to his social media timelines, Mohanlal wrote, "Kargil Vijay Diwas, A day to pay tribute to the bravehearts who laid down their lives to protect our nation. Their legacy lives on. Jai Hind!"

Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan too paid tribute to the brave soldiers who had lost their lives in the service of the nation.

The actor put out a poster on his Instagram stories section that read," 25 years of Kargil victory. Tribute to all the Kargil bravehearts who made operation Vijay successful."

The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated all across India on July 26 every year to mark India's glorious victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war. For the unaware, Pakistani forces and militants backed by Pakistan's Armed forces infiltrated into India's Kargil region in February 1999 and occupied vantage points in the region.

When their presence was detected, the Indian armed forces rose to the occasion and engaged the enemy in fierce battles all across the region. The sheer grit of a spirited Indian army, that was determined to reclaim every inch of land occupied by the infiltrators, forced the Pakistanis to beat a hasty retreat and withdraw from Indian territory. The Indian armed forces' emphatic and glorious victory at Kargil is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas every year on July 26.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mohanlal is currently working on a number of interesting films. He next has director Sathyan Anthikad's eagerly-awaited family drama 'Hridayapoorvam', waiting to hit screens.

One of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors, Sathyan Anthikad, known for his heartwarming dramas, has directed this film. Anthikad’s collaboration with Mohanlal has delivered timeless classics and therefore expectations from this film too are huge.

Apart from Mohanlal, the film will also feature actors Malavika Mohanan, Sangeeth Prathap, Sangita, Siddique, Nishan, Baburaj, Lalu Alex and Janardhanan among others.

On the technical front, the film's story is by Akhil Sathyan and its screenplay and dialogues are by Sonu TP. Cinematography for the film is by Anu Moothedath and music is by Tamil film music director Justin Prabhakaran.

The film, which is being produced by well known producer Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas, is slated to hit screens on August 28 this year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor