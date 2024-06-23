Theme song of 'Prabhas-Deepika-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' to be unveiled in Mathura on June 24

Mumbai, June 23 The makers of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' on Sunday announced that they will unveil the song titled 'Theme of Kalki' in Mathura on June 24.

Taking to social media, Vyjayanthi Movies shared a new poster with a riverbank and temples on the side of the ghat. It's written on the poster 'Unveiling the Theme of Kalki 2898AD on the steps of Mathura'.

The post is captioned as: "Unveiling the Theme of Kalki at Lord Krishna's birthplace, Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Song will be out tomorrow".

The dystopian science fiction action film is written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Produced by C Aswani Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies, it is inspired by Hindu scriptures, and the film is set in a post-apocalyptic world, in the year 2898 AD.

It also stars Disha Patani, Brahmanandam, Shobhana, Saswata Chatterjee, Pasupathy and Malvika Nair in pivotal roles.

Big B will be portraying the role of Ashwatthama in the movie, Prabhas will be seen as Bhairava, Kamal as Supreme Yaskin, Deepika as SUM-80, a pregnant lab subject, and Disha as Roxie.

The movie is set to hit the screens on June 27.

On the work front, Prabhas was last seen in 'Salaar: Part 1-Ceasefire'. He next has 'Kannappa', 'The Raja Saab', and 'Salaar: Part 2-Shouryaanga Parvam' in the pipeline.

Amitabh last featured in movies like 'Uunchai', 'Ghoomer' and 'Ganapath'. The megastar next has Tamil movies 'Vettaiyan', and 'The Umesh Chronicles' in his kitty.

Deepika, who is currently expecting her first child with actor Ranveer Singh, last featured in the aerial action movie 'Fighter', alongside Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan.

She also starred in movies like 'Pathaan', 'Jawan', 'Gehraiyaan', 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva', and '83'. She next has 'Singham Again'.

While, Disha next has Tamil fantasy action film 'Kanguva', and 'Welcome To The Jungle' in her kitty.

