Theo James joins Aaron Taylor-Johnson to lead cast of heist thriller 'Fuze'

Washington [US], May 29 : Hollywood heartthrobs Theo James and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are set to ignite the screen in the upcoming heist thriller 'Fuze.'

Directed by David Mackenzie, renowned for his gritty narratives in 'Hell or High Water' and 'Outlaw King,' and written by Ben Hopkins, the film promises an explosive blend of suspense and action, as confirmed by Variety.

The premise of 'Fuze' revolves around the discovery of a World War II bomb on a London construction site, triggering a city-wide evacuation and providing the perfect cover for a daring heist.

With filming scheduled to commence in early July, anticipation is already running high for this adrenaline-fueled escapade.

Produced by Gillian Berrie for Sigma Films, along with Sebastien Raybaud and Callum Grant for Anton, the project boasts a stellar creative team.

Giles Nuttgens, celebrated for his work on 'Hell or High Water,' joins as director of photography, ensuring visually stunning execution.

Backing the project is Anton, providing the financial muscle to bring 'Fuze' to life, according to Variety.

UTA Independent Film Group and WME Independent will co-represent the US distribution rights alongside Anton, highlighting the film's international appeal.

Theo James, known for his roles in the 'Divergent' series and Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen,' brings his star power to 'Fuze.'

Fresh off his Emmy-nominated performance in 'The White Lotus' Season 2, James is now awaiting the release of his upcoming venture in Stephen King's 'The Monkey' which promises another riveting performance alongside Tatiana Maslany and Elijah Wood.

Meanwhile, Aaron Taylor-Johnson reunites with director David Mackenzie following their collaboration on 'Outlaw King.'

He has an impressive lineup including Marvel's 'Kraven and the Hunter' and Robert Eggers' 'Nosferatu'.

As excitement mounts for the release of 'Fuze,' fans eagerly anticipate the explosive chemistry between James and Taylor-Johnson as they embark on this high-stakes cinematic journey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor