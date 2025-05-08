Theo James to be seen in gangster thriller 'The Bookie & the Bruiser'

Los Angeles [US], May 8 : Actor Theo James will be seen in a key role in gangster thriller "The Bookie & the Bruiser" alongside Vince Vaughn.

The film which was first announced by Variety last year sees James take over from Adrien Brody, with the recent Oscar winner for "The Brutalist" originally set to star.

From writer-director S. Craig Zahler ("Bone Tomahawk"), the film is being repped for international rights by Anton, who will continue sales at the Marche du Film. UTA Independent Film Group and Range Select arranged the financing and are representing the North American distribution rights, as per Variety,

"The Bookie & the Bruiser" is set in 1959 New York City and features a pensive, Jewish fellow named Rivner (James) and an oversized Italian American tough named Boscolo (Vaughn). Having served in World War II, the two return as changed men, no longer fitting into their old lives. Unwilling to take orders or play by the rules of polite society, the two partner up as a bookmaker and his enforcer and run an illicit gambling operation that proves highly profitable but dangerous. Their operation thrives until they're caught in a violent power struggle between the Mafia and an Irish gang, forcing them into a violent fight for survival.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor