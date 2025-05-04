"There are always a few bad people everywhere...": Sonu Nigam after FIR filed against him for remarks at Bengaluru perfomance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : Singer Sonu Nigam has responded to the controversy surrounding his recent musical performance in Bengaluru. An official complaint and an FIR were registered against him following allegations that he made disrespectful remarks against the Kannadiga community.

The incident took place at the East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgonagar on April 25 and 26, and the singer is currently under investigation for his alleged controversial remarks during the programme.

According to reports, a young man allegedly insisted that Sonu Nigam sing in Kannada during the concert, which resulted in a heated exchange.

Sonu Nigam took to social media to explain that a group of four to five individuals had caused disturbance during his event by shouting and threatening him to sing in Kannada.

However, the singer clarified that while there were isolated disruptions, the majority of the audience was supportive and in fact, women in the crowd even intervened, calling out the troublemakers.

In a self-made video posted on his Instagram handle, Sonu Nigam said, "There were only 4-5 goons who were shouting. In fact, thousands of people were stopping them. I remember the girls were shouting at them, 'Don't disturb the scene.' And it was very important to remind them that no one asked for the language when the pants were taken off in the Pahalgam incident... Kannadigas are very nice people. Don't think there's any wave or movement; there are always a few bad people everywhere. I'm sure of it."

He continued, "It's important to stop people who provoke others because it becomes a bigger issue later. In a land of love, if someone is sowing the seeds of hatred, you have to stop them. We will have to cut this crop later. Kannadigas are beautiful people, so please don't generalise them. There were only 4-5 boys who looked at me with anger. Not even half an hour into the show, after the first song, they started looking at menot demanding, but threatening."

An FIR was filed against Sonu Nigam on May 3, by Dharmaraj A, President of the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike, a pro-Kannada organisation.

The complaint alleges that Nigam's statements were "objectionable and emotionally provocative" and had hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community. It also claims that his remarks could incite division and potentially provoke violence among different linguistic communities in Karnataka.

The complaint reads, "This complaint is lodged against Shri Sonu Nigam for making objectionable and emotionally provocative statements during a musical event held at East Point College of Engineering and Technology, Virgonagar, Bengaluru. His statements have deeply hurt the sentiments of the Kannadiga community and are likely to provoke violence."

The FIR has been filed under Sections 351(2), 352(I), and 353 of the Indian Penal Code, which pertain to assault, criminal force, and obstructing public servants from carrying out their duties.

