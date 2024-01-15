"There are some jokes that only women get": Kajol celebrates three years of 'Tribhanga'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 15 : As the family drama 'Tribhanga' completed three years on Monday, actor Kajol Kajol took a journey down memory lane to relive the scenes from the movie.

Kajol shared a string of pictures on her Instagram that feature key moments of 'Tribhanga.'

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "#tribhanga was an experience in feminism and the #womensclub... I loved working with all these women, talking about their viewpoints with them and laughing most of all. There are some jokes that only women get and we cracked all of them! #3yearsoftribhanga #movieanniversary."

In the first picture, Kajol can be seen getting her makeup done for her dance performance.

Another picture showed Kajol giving poses for the camera in different casual outfits.

There is also picture of Kajol giving hugs to the director of the film, Renuka Shahane.

The last slide featured a photo frame of actors Kajol, Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

'Tribhanga' marked the directorial debut of Renuka Shahane.

The movie also starred Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vaibhav Tatwawaadi in pivotal roles.

The film revolves around the complex relationships between three generations of women in a family. It explores the themes of motherhood, forgiveness, acceptance, and the unconventional choices made by the characters.

Kajol plays the role of Anuradha Apte, a renowned author and the story unfolds as her estranged mother, Nayantara (played by Tanvi Azmi), ends up in a coma, bringing the three women in the family together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol recently wrapped up shooting for 'Do Patti'. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.

'Do Patti' also marks Kriti and Kajol's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'.

