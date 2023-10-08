"There are too many emotions..." Paloma overwhelmed with debut film Dono's response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actor Paloma is on cloud nine as she received marvellous appreciation from the audience and critics for her performance in her debut film 'Dono'.

Overwhelmed with the response, the actor expressed gratitude.'Dono' marks the acting debut of Sunny Deol's son Rajveer Deol and actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Overwhelmed with the response Paloma said, "It is hard for me to put in words what I feel. I can only be grateful to God, my parents, and Rajshri for believing in me and giving me a chance. The production that launched legends like Madhuriji and Bhagyashree Mam, has been my launch pad too, I could not be more honoured. There are too many emotions right now, but it's all a happy feeling. Seeing this kind of response only makes all my efforts feel worth it."

"I remember I did a very important monologue during an emotional scene on the beach. Unfortunately, it was a day I was very sick. I had a fever & bad cold, with blocked ears, and I could not even hear myself properly. But I did not tell Avnish about it since I knew the whole unit was there & permission was taken only for that day. That day I realized when they say show must go on, what it actually means and that being an actor is not all that easy," she added.

Recently at the grand premiere of the film, Paloma's mother Poonam Dhillon

said, "Today is a very emotional day for all of us and I am very proud that Paloma has worked so hard and done such a good job. Whoever has watched the film called me and said she has done a wonderful job. I wish her all the best. I always tell her to be emotionally strong, it's a tough world out there."

The film is directed by Sooraj Barjatya's son Avnish.

'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) - a friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) - a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an "urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.

