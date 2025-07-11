"There cannot be a bigger honour": Anupam Kher, Boman Irani express gratitude as President Murmu watches 'Tanvi The Great'

New Delhi [India], July 11 : It was a moment of pride for legendary actor Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and the entire team of 'Tanvi The Great' as President Droupadi Murmu watched their film.

The screening was attended by the cast, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, and debutant Shubhangi.

Calling it an "emotional" moment, Kher told ANI, "I am very emotional because the President watched our movie. The tagline of our movie is 'Different but no less'... I want to thank our President. When I looked at her after the movie, I saw that she was standing and applauding. There cannot be a bigger honour..."

He also took to his Instagram handle and wrote, "HON. PRESIDENT OF INDIA WATCHES #TANVITHEGREAT: It was an ultimate moment of pride for us to have the President and the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces watch our film! And to witness her applauding it at the end was a dream come true..As a director, this kind of endorsement from the highest office in our country is my ultimate "kuch bhi ho sakta hai" moment for me! She truly epitomises our film's tagline: "Different But No Less." JAI HIND! #Gratitude #Thankfulness"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL-RNvsv2Ag/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Actor Boman Irani praised his "friend" for making such a "good movie", saying, "Ye mere bahut ache dost hai..he supported me throughout my career..When he (Anupam Kher) told me one line about this movie, I knew he was going to make a very good movie about goodness and the army. The movie is such that you will have tears in your eyes...he is a very emotional person and that is why he made such a film."

Reflecting on the moment, Boman Irani took to social media and shared a picture with President Droupadi Murmu and the entire cast.

"A deeply humbling and proud moment for all of us from #TanviTheGreat having the Hon. President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces watch and applaud our film. Such a rare privilege, and one that reminds us why we do what we do. Thank you @anupampkher for making us part of this unforgettable journey," he wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DL-XEbYtMwl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Actor Karan Tacker added, "It is a matter of honour and prestige for us that our movie was screened here today. I cannot believe that we sat with the President and saw the movie. She applauded. She liked the film very much. I am still in a bit of a dream..."

Shubhangi, who plays the titular character of Tanvi, expressed her happiness and said, "We are feeling very good. Madam President watched the movie. She appreciated our work and the movie. We are in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. We are very fortunate. We are very grateful. I feel like I am in a dream..."

The screening is organised for President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the film's official release. It is a significant moment for the film's team, especially actor and producer Anupam Kher, who has described the film as being close to his heart.

The movie, which highlights autism and the Indian Army, has already garnered international praise during its festival run in Cannes, New York, Houston, and London. It also received standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.

Kher, in a press note, shared earlier that he is "deeply honoured" to present the film to the President."I am deeply honoured to present our film Tanvi The Great to our Honourable President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu.

As a film centred on autism and the Indian Army, who better to showcase this film than the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces? As a leader, she embodies resilience, grace, and trailblazing leadership. We are all eagerly looking forward to her experiencing the film," Kher said.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC, Tanvi The Great will be distributed globally by Excel Entertainment, led by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and AA Films, led by Anil Thadani. The film releases in cinemas worldwide on July 18.

