"There cannot be better start to New Year": Nimrat Kaur offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 6 : Actress Nimrat Kaur, known for her roles in films like 'Lunchbox' and the series 'Kull,' offered prayers at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday and sought the blessings of Lord Shiva.

After offering prayers, Nimrat spoke toand shared her experience of visiting the temple and taking part in the Bhasma Aarti. "I got the good fortune of offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple for the first time. There cannot be a better start to the New Year than this...I am feeling very emotional and overwhelmed..."

The Mahakaleshwar Temple, situated on the banks of the Shipra River in Ujjain, holds immense religious significance as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The Bhasma Aarti is one of the most revered rituals at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 and 5:30 AM.

According to temple traditions, the ritual begins with the opening of Baba Mahakal's doors in the early hours, followed by a holy bath with Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey.

The deity is then adorned with cannabis and sandalwood before the unique Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti take place, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of drums and the resonating sound of conch shells.

Devotees from across the country visit the temple to witness this divine ritual, believing that attending the Bhasma Aarti brings blessings and fulfilment of wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nimrat was seen in 'The Family Man 3', featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat. In the series created by Raj and DK, Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictional division of the National Investigation Agency.

